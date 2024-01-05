Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $2.46 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

