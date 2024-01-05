Apexium Financial LP Has $281,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.05% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 998,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 548,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,443,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

MSOS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

