Apexium Financial LP Trims Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

