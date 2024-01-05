Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,017,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 336,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 331,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

