Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

