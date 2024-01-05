Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

