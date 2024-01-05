WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 230,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 187,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGGY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.