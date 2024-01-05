Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,084,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,486% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.