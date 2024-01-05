WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.81. 230,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 187,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.