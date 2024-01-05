Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81. 1,084,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17,486% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
