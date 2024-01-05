Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of ES opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

