Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

