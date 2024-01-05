Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $513,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

