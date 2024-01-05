Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 2.4%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.03. 11,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 16,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.93. The stock has a market cap of C$47.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.06.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

