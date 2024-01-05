Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 2.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 49,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 62,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

