BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

