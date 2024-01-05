Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

