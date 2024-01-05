Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $522.97 and last traded at $522.97. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.36.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.77 and its 200 day moving average is $478.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

