Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,477 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

