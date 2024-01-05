Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). Approximately 26,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 120,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.59).

Windar Photonics Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4,590.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54.

Insider Activity

In other Windar Photonics news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,561.57). 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

