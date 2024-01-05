Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $648.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $610.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $449.62 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.