Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

