Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ark has a market cap of $144.81 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002132 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,027,518 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,300 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

