QUASA Price Reaches $0.0004 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $41,782.69 and $37.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.76 or 1.00103287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010691 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00204689 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00032021 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $29.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

