BitShares Hits Market Cap of $12.08 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $149,691.16 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

