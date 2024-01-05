Electroneum Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and $1.69 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,596,623 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

