Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $150.24 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00149264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00533452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00364138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00185119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,964,660,489 coins and its circulating supply is 43,280,061,377 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

