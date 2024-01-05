TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

