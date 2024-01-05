BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioNTech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

