DeFiChain Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $127.26 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,100,416,695 coins and its circulating supply is 844,531,124 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

