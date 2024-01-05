Ordinals (ORDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Billion

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $440.57 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $74.53 or 0.00169691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 75.60360288 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $498,522,998.94 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

