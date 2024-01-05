SFE Investment Counsel Has $117,000 Stock Position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VerifyMe were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRME. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VerifyMe Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
