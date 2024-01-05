SFE Investment Counsel Has $117,000 Stock Position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VerifyMe were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRME. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.