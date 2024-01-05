SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $243,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.25 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.