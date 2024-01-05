SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.