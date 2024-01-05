Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 139,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 169,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

