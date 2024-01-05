7,400 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

VNOM stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.