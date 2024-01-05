SFE Investment Counsel Has $270,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

