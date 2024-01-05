Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 106,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

