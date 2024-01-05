Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

TSE BDT opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$728.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6812279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

