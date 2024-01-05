Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

