iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.