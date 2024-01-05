Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

