Bailard Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.