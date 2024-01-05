Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 215,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

