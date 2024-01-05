J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

