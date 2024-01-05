Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Resona Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.
Resona Company Profile
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resona
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.