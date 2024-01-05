Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Resona Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

