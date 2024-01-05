Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

