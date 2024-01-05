MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.80. 827,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 854,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

