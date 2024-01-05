Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Down 3.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 404,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 330,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VWAGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

